Centering a div with auto width?

Hi there,
I am trying to center the follow
logo
div so it appears centered horizontally, but it’s not working.
This is what I have tried:
<header class="container-fluid">
<div class="container">
<div class="logo" style="margin: 0px auto; display: table-cell;">
<img src="images/nm-logo.png" />
<div class="logo-text">
<h1>TEXT</h1>
<h2>Sub heading</h2>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</header>
Is it possible to center the
div with the
class
logo without giving it a
width? If not, I think I will just give it a fixed width.
Thanks!