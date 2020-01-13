Centering a div with auto width?

Hi there,

I am trying to center the follow logo div so it appears centered horizontally, but it’s not working.

This is what I have tried:

<header class="container-fluid"> <div class="container"> <div class="logo" style="margin: 0px auto; display: table-cell;"> <img src="images/nm-logo.png" /> <div class="logo-text"> <h1>TEXT</h1> <h2>Sub heading</h2> </div> </div> </div> </header>

Is it possible to center the div with the class logo without giving it a width ? If not, I think I will just give it a fixed width.

Thanks!