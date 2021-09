Hi - this is the dumbest problem, I can’t get a box to center-align. I’ve tried both:

margin:20px auto 0;

text-align:center;

both individually and together and it won’t listen to me! Please can anyone see the error?

https://dev.greensmoothie.com/about/

I’m trying to center the top subscribe box with its header, applying the rules to .mastheadsub