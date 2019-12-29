Centering 4 tables inside a Div

Hi. I have 4 tables inside a Div. These tables are horizontally aligned using
float: left; for each table’s class. The html is like:
<div>
<table class="class1"></table>
<table class="class2"></table>
<table class="class3"></table>
<table class="class4"></table>
<br style="clear: left;" />
</div>
I tried to use
margin: auto; on the
div tag, but no success,
margin-left and margin-right as auto … because of the
float: left all the
tables get left aligned. How can I have the 4 tables horizontally aligned and also centered inside the div tag? Thanks in advance!