Centering 4 tables inside a Div

#1

Hi. I have 4 tables inside a Div. These tables are horizontally aligned using float: left; for each table’s class. The html is like:

<div>
    <table class="class1"></table>
    <table class="class2"></table>
    <table class="class3"></table>
    <table class="class4"></table>
    <br style="clear: left;" />
</div>

I tried to use margin: auto; on the div tag, but no success, margin-left and margin-right as auto … because of the float: left all the tables get left aligned. How can I have the 4 tables horizontally aligned and also centered inside the div tag? Thanks in advance!