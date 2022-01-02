Center with line-height without height

White_horse: White_horse: Now the question is, why is the height property set? Is it necessary, or can we simply manage with line-height only?

Yes in your example (for a block element) you could just use the line-height property but of course would only be suitable for text that will never wrap to a new line. (The line-height method is really a hack because it was not really meant to centre anything but just create the height of the line that the text sits inside. It will behave differently on inline elements in that it will not expand the box as such and the outline will collapse around the text although the line-height will stretch to 200px.)

However these days I would use flex and be future proof in your design and allow that more text may be added at some stage and still remain centred.

e.g.

As @SamA74 has said there are many ways to do this (just as you saw in my box to the right examples) but usually there are some methods that are better and safer to use than others.

Always ask yourself the question “What if…”

e.g. What if there were two lines of text, What if there were 20 lines of text. What if there was no text. As long as you ask yourself those questions and satisfy yourself that your method can cater for those requirements or indeed won’t need to cater for those requirements then you can use the simplest method to achieve your aim.

Nearly all my thoughts when coding a page are aimed towards “What happens next”