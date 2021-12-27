Center with line-height without height

HTML & CSS
#1

As you know, we can use the line-height property with a value that is equal to the height property of a container to vertically center a single line within that container:

.container {
  width: 300px;
  height: 200px;
  line-height: 200px;
  text-align: center;
  outline: 1px solid red;
}

<div class="container">
  <p>This is some text.</p>
</div>

DEMO

I have seen this method in many references, for example:

Now the question is, why is the height property set? Is it necessary, or can we simply manage with line-height only?

#2

As usual, there are many ways to do the same thing in CSS (here is just one other). It is generally better not to define heights for containers, unless you have good reason. Mostly you should let the content define the height. This will make your design more fluid and able to cope with changes, such as the text wrapping to more lines or people zooming the text bigger.
In this example I have a similar result with no height defined, the equal space around the text is created by padding which expands the height to 200px. The difference is, it is not fixed, if more text were added, the text enlarged, or forced to wrap, the container, still being fluid, would accommodate that change.