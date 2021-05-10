Center or left alignment of content for cards?

Hi there,

I am wondering if I should be using left or centered aligned text for my cards.

I have a few sections; news which I have left aligned as it may have more text, like this:

I have also got other cards, but I am not sure if I should be using left or centered aligned text. Is it ok to mix these or is it better practice to keep things consistent?

These are some cards that have center and left aligned text.

What do you think is easier to read and also looks nicer? Any feedback would be great, thanks!