Center div horizontally and vertically not right

I am trying to center a div in a left right div assembly within a wrapper. I have it working to a certain extent but there still some issues.
My code is the following.
<div class="aboutWrapper">
<div class="aboutSectionsLeft">
<img src="https://www.taylorhowes.co.uk/site/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Cheval-Place_23534_LC.jpg"></div>
<div class="aboutSectionsRight">
<div class="aboutSectionTextBlocks">
<span class="aboutSectionTitle">About Us</span>
Founded by Hal Cripwell, the studio is a interior design practice.
The aim is to remain small so that we can be deeply involved
in every project, offering clients a highly creative, practical and
ultimately personal service.
We have an extensive library of finishes and materials which
are being constantly updated, the technical knowledge and the
necessary technology, together with the assurance of many years
of experience. That’s how we are able to interpret a vision into
reality.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
.aboutWrapper {
width: 100%;
display: table;
background-color:#cccccc;
height: 100%;
padding: 2rem 0;
}
.aboutSectionsLeft {
width: 50% !important;
background-color: red;
display:table;
float: left;
height: 100%;
}
.aboutSectionsRight {
background-color: blue;
float: right;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
display:table;
}
.aboutSectionTextBlocks{
background-color: white;
width: 80%;
height: auto;
padding:2rem;
position: relative;
margin: 50%;
top: 50%;
-webkit-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
}