Center div horizontally and vertically not right

Were you trying to do something like this?

Why did you display:table for the wrapper and then float two separate tables left and right? There’s no correlation between separate tables but there is between table cells and then you need no height and get all the alignment you need baked in.

These days of course we would use flexbox but I left it as display:table.

Be careful with your use of height:100% as that need an unbroken chain back to root in order to work and indeed would limit most elements to only 100% and no more. Luckily the dsplay:table value treats height as a minimum.

You needed to set a max-width on the images so they will stretch the table and you also need the table-layout fixed algorithm so that widths are honoured rather than content.

SamA74: SamA74: The code posted here, does not seem the same as on the site.

Whoops I didn’t notice the link to the site so just used the html and css that was posted in the thread.