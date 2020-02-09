Center alignment problem

I notice you have two buttons in the html and to center both of those you could do this:

.buttons{text-align:center;}

<div class="buttons"> <button class="button">← Zpět</button> <button class="button">Uložit</button> </div>

You would then remove the display:block from the buttons and leave them as inline elements.

marek127523: marek127523: Thanks a lot! And do you know ho can I create indentation? The buttons are united now.

It depends on exactly you mean as we seem to have posted at the same time so can you explain in a bit more detail what needs to happen now