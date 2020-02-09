Center alignment problem

hello I’m creating a form with elements. After creating the elements, I tried to bump the button to the center, but it probably interferes with another command somewhere. do you know anyone where there could be a mistake?
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
body {
margin: 0;
background: #ffffff;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
}
header {
background: #17a2b8;
}
.container {
width: 80%;
margin: 0 auto;
}
header::after {
content: '';
display: table;
clear: both;
}
.nazev {
float: left;
padding: 20px 0;
}
nav {
float: right;
}
nav ul {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style: none;
}
nav li {
display: inline-block;
margin-left: 70px;
padding-top: 30px;
position: relative;
}
nav a {
color: #ffffff;
text-decoration: none;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-size: 14px;
}
nav a:hover {
color: #000;
}
nav a::before {
content: '';
display: block;
height: 5px;
background-color: #444;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 0%;
transition: all ease-in-out 250ms;
}
nav a:hover::before {
width: 100%;
}
header h1 {
color: #ffffff;
font-size: 28px;
}
.form {
width: 45%;
margin: 45px auto;
padding: 70px;
border: 1px solid #ccc;
border-radius: 0px;
box-shadow: 0px 0px 8px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, .2);
background-color: #FFFFFF;
}
.form-title {
font-size: 28px;
text-align: center;
}
.form-group {
margin: 20px 0;
}
.form-group label {
font-family: sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: bold;
}
.input-lg {
padding: 10px 16px;
line-height: 1.3333333;
}
.text-lg {
padding: 10px 16px;
line-height: 1.3333333;
}
.select-lg {
padding: 10px 16px;
xline-height: 1.3333333;
}
.form-control {
font-family: sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
display: block;
width: 100%;
border: 1px solid #ccc;
margin-top: 5px;
border-radius: 6px;
}
.input-lg:focus {
outline: none !important;
border:1px solid #7aa9f5;
box-shadow: 0 0 6px #4D90FE;
}
.button {
color: #ffffff;
background-color: #17a2b8;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: normal;
text-decoration: none;
letter-spacing: 1px;
padding: 12px 0;
width: 120px;
margin: auto;
text-align: center;
border-style: none;
xborder-radius: 21px;
xdisplay: inline-block;
position: relative;
}
.button:hover {
background: #17b8b3;
font-weight: normal;
}