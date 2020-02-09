Center alignment problem

hello I’m creating a form with elements. After creating the elements, I tried to bump the button to the center, but it probably interferes with another command somewhere. do you know anyone where there could be a mistake?

* { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } body { margin: 0; background: #ffffff; font-family: sans-serif; font-weight: bold; } header { background: #17a2b8; } .container { width: 80%; margin: 0 auto; } header::after { content: ''; display: table; clear: both; } .nazev { float: left; padding: 20px 0; } nav { float: right; } nav ul { margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style: none; } nav li { display: inline-block; margin-left: 70px; padding-top: 30px; position: relative; } nav a { color: #ffffff; text-decoration: none; text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 14px; } nav a:hover { color: #000; } nav a::before { content: ''; display: block; height: 5px; background-color: #444; position: absolute; top: 0; width: 0%; transition: all ease-in-out 250ms; } nav a:hover::before { width: 100%; } header h1 { color: #ffffff; font-size: 28px; } .form { width: 45%; margin: 45px auto; padding: 70px; border: 1px solid #ccc; border-radius: 0px; box-shadow: 0px 0px 8px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, .2); background-color: #FFFFFF; } .form-title { font-size: 28px; text-align: center; } .form-group { margin: 20px 0; } .form-group label { font-family: sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; } .input-lg { padding: 10px 16px; line-height: 1.3333333; } .text-lg { padding: 10px 16px; line-height: 1.3333333; } .select-lg { padding: 10px 16px; xline-height: 1.3333333; } .form-control { font-family: sans-serif; font-size: 16px; display: block; width: 100%; border: 1px solid #ccc; margin-top: 5px; border-radius: 6px; } .input-lg:focus { outline: none !important; border:1px solid #7aa9f5; box-shadow: 0 0 6px #4D90FE; } .button { color: #ffffff; background-color: #17a2b8; font-family: sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: normal; text-decoration: none; letter-spacing: 1px; padding: 12px 0; width: 120px; margin: auto; text-align: center; border-style: none; xborder-radius: 21px; xdisplay: inline-block; position: relative; } .button:hover { background: #17b8b3; font-weight: normal; }