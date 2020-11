It’s a long time since I have posted a query but I cannot get a table cell to align properly.

I know that the cells are set to align center due to the TD+child+child setting,

But I want one specific cell in that second row to align left.

The web page is c5d.co.uk/1939LFVD.php

The table is classed as “table1939”

The cell is in the row above 10 wakefield road. I want SBge to align left of that cell if possible

Any help would be welcome.

Antony