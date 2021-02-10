Cell phone 1st try

Took a stab at making out my mobile phone. Not bad, but not to impressed with the home button down there…

Forgot one bit of the phone. The speaker at the top. Working on it now.

Finished adding the speaker a while ago. So here’s a pic.

Screenshot_2021-02-08 My Phone (2)
Screenshot_2021-02-08 My Phone (2)395×623 48.5 KB

Update: Changed wallpaper. Also fixed up the glass image not showing up.

:eyes: @coothead is being sooo quiet :joy: . I’m gonna go hide in my corner while he takes a looky lol

I remembered that I did this…

CSS image animation on a SAMSUNG thingy

…quite some time ago. :winky:

@coothead that’s beautiful :slight_smile:

Are you referring to SAMSUNG or the marble within? :rofl:

Referring to all of it :smiley: