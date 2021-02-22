Cell phone 1st try

What do you do - punch it?
coothead
What do you do - punch it?
coothead
nope lol. I hold phone in one hand, and use finger with other.
What I have noticed about Smart (sic) phones is that
people don’t, as they seem to believe, own them but
in reality the opposite is true - it is the Smart phone
that owns them
One might argue that the same could be said about
the desktop pc but I would assert that those who have
them are extremely unlikely to take them wherever
they go.
coothead
Heard this often about cats lol.
I don’t own a desktop, and use my laptop as one, especially being at 17.3 inch. I’m really happy with it
Been trying to give my phone an on/off functionality for its screen which I added, thanks to another phone I found in CodePen.
But I can’t seem to get it working. I have set the home button to click, and changed the CSS in the JS section to my needs. Am I still missing something?
jQuery?
coothead
@coothead the JS is there
But not jQuery
The cure:-
coothead
Thank you, I will do all that, and will get back to you on it soon.
Ok, I did everything @coothead said to do on my checklist :
click “Settings” - check!
click “js” - check!
copy & paste this…
https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.5.2/jquery.min.js - check!
… into input at the bottom - check!
click “Close” - check!
click “Save” - check!
test - passed
Fades out too fast. The 2nd half of the fade though is great. I want that, and only that (where the fade is abrupt).
I played around with the numbers trying to get it to an abrupt fade, but had no luck .
Can anyone give me some clue as to how I can make the abrupt opacity happen, as it already shows it once? Just trying to imitate the timeout to that of an actual phone. My phone’s timeout is set to 15secs. It dims first abruptly, then goes off, which is what I’m looking to do with this.
Hope this helps…
Speaking of cell phone, does anyone knows if we can take a sim card from a flip-flop cell phone and insert it in a smart phone, and it will work flawlessly? Like I’ll keep the same phone number and all? Or I need to activate it via the provider?
@francisbaud101 that should work, although…I think it may need to be activated again. Not sure on that
All right thanks for the answer. I’ve been procrastinating this decision for a while and at some point it would be beneficial to use a smartphone rather than a flip-flop (especially for text messages).
smart phones are more fun lol. I have a friend who has a flip phone. He does not know how to work a smartphone, as he never had one.
I can confirm that when it comes to all things “Smart”,
ignorance is most definitely bliss.
coothead
@coothead lol yep. But I’m willing to help him out in knowing how to work with it
Well, even I know the answer to that.
“Suck it and See”.
coothead
suck it like a straw, eh?