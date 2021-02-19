Cell phone 1st try

Update: Changed wallpaper. Also fixed up the glass image not showing up.
@coothead is being sooo quiet . I’m gonna go hide in my corner while he takes a looky lol
I remembered that I did this…
CSS image animation on a SAMSUNG thingy
…quite some time ago.
@coothead that’s beautiful
Are you referring to SAMSUNG or the marble within?
Referring to all of it
I don’t posses a Smart phone myself, but have
watched my granddaughter magically manipulate
one with her thumbs - how can one type with one’s
thumbs at such speed - and pinch the screen to
move the stuff around.
So no good reasons for me to acquire one.
Anyway, as a mater of principle, I will avoid like the
plague all items that may be referred to as Smart.
Lol awe. It’s really easy actually. I don’t use thumbs, but just one hand
What do you do - punch it?
nope lol. I hold phone in one hand, and use finger with other.
What I have noticed about Smart (sic) phones is that
people don’t, as they seem to believe, own them but
in reality the opposite is true - it is the Smart phone
that owns them
One might argue that the same could be said about
the desktop pc but I would assert that those who have
them are extremely unlikely to take them wherever
they go.
Heard this often about cats lol.
I don’t own a desktop, and use my laptop as one, especially being at 17.3 inch. I’m really happy with it
Been trying to give my phone an on/off functionality for its screen which I added, thanks to another phone I found in CodePen.
But I can’t seem to get it working. I have set the home button to click, and changed the CSS in the JS section to my needs. Am I still missing something?
jQuery?
@coothead the JS is there
But not jQuery
The cure:-
- click “Settings”
- click “js”
- copy & paste this…
https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.5.2/jquery.min.js
… into input at the bottom
- click “Close”
- click “Save”
- test
Thank you, I will do all that, and will get back to you on it soon.
Ok, I did everything @coothead said to do on my checklist :
-
click “Settings” - check!
-
click “js” - check!
-
copy & paste this… https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.5.2/jquery.min.js - check!
-
… into input at the bottom - check!
-
click “Close” - check!
-
click “Save” - check!
-
test - passed
Fades out too fast. The 2nd half of the fade though is great. I want that, and only that (where the fade is abrupt).
I played around with the numbers trying to get it to an abrupt fade, but had no luck .
Can anyone give me some clue as to how I can make the abrupt opacity happen, as it already shows it once? Just trying to imitate the timeout to that of an actual phone. My phone’s timeout is set to 15secs. It dims first abruptly, then goes off, which is what I’m looking to do with this.
Hope this helps…