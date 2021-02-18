Cell phone 1st try

Community
#1

Took a stab at making out my mobile phone. Not bad, but not to impressed with the home button down there…

:thinking:

2 Likes
#2

Forgot one bit of the phone. The speaker at the top. Working on it now.

#3

Finished adding the speaker a while ago. So here’s a pic.

Screenshot_2021-02-08 My Phone (2)
Screenshot_2021-02-08 My Phone (2)395×623 48.5 KB

1 Like
#4

Update: Changed wallpaper. Also fixed up the glass image not showing up.

1 Like
#5

:eyes: @coothead is being sooo quiet :joy: . I’m gonna go hide in my corner while he takes a looky lol

#6

I remembered that I did this…

CSS image animation on a SAMSUNG thingy

…quite some time ago. :winky:

coothead

1 Like
#7

@coothead that’s beautiful :slight_smile:

#8

Are you referring to SAMSUNG or the marble within? :rofl:

coothead

1 Like
#9

Referring to all of it :smiley:

#10

I don’t posses a Smart phone myself, but have
watched my granddaughter magically manipulate
one with her thumbs - how can one type with one’s
thumbs at such speed - and pinch the screen to
move the stuff around.

So no good reasons for me to acquire one. :wonky:

Anyway, as a mater of principle, I will avoid like the
plague all items that may be referred to as Smart.

coothead

1 Like
#11

Lol awe. It’s really easy actually. I don’t use thumbs, but just one hand :smiley:

#12

What do you do - punch it? :eek:

coothead

1 Like
#13

:joy: nope lol. I hold phone in one hand, and use finger with other.

#15

What I have noticed about Smart (sic) phones is that
people don’t, as they seem to believe, own them but
in reality the opposite is true - it is the Smart phone
that owns them :unhappy:

One might argue that the same could be said about
the desktop pc but I would assert that those who have
them are extremely unlikely to take them wherever
they go. :biggrin:

coothead

2 Likes
#16

it is the Smart phone
that owns them

Heard this often about cats lol.

One might argue that the same could be said about
the desktop pc but I would assert that those who have
them are extremely unlikely to take them wherever
they go.

I don’t own a desktop, and use my laptop as one, especially being at 17.3 inch. I’m really happy with it :smiley:

1 Like
#17

Been trying to give my phone an on/off functionality for its screen which I added, thanks to another phone I found in CodePen.

But I can’t seem to get it working. I have set the home button to click, and changed the CSS in the JS section to my needs. Am I still missing something?

#18

jQuery?

coothead

#19

@coothead the JS is there :slight_smile:

#20

But not jQuery :unhappy:

The cure:-

  1. click “Settings”
  2. click “js”
  3. copy & paste this…
    https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.5.2/jquery.min.js
    … into input at the bottom
  4. click “Close”
  5. click “Save”
  6. test

coothead

1 Like