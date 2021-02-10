Cell phone 1st try

Took a stab at making out my mobile phone. Not bad, but not to impressed with the home button down there…
Forgot one bit of the phone. The speaker at the top. Working on it now.
Update: Changed wallpaper. Also fixed up the glass image not showing up.
@coothead is being sooo quiet . I’m gonna go hide in my corner while he takes a looky lol
I remembered that I did this…
CSS image animation on a SAMSUNG thingy
…quite some time ago.
coothead
@coothead that’s beautiful
Are you referring to SAMSUNG or the marble within?
coothead
Referring to all of it
I don’t posses a Smart phone myself, but have
watched my granddaughter magically manipulate
one with her thumbs - how can one type with one’s
thumbs at such speed - and pinch the screen to
move the stuff around.
So no good reasons for me to acquire one.
Anyway, as a mater of principle, I will avoid like the
plague all items that may be referred to as Smart.
coothead
Lol awe. It’s really easy actually. I don’t use thumbs, but just one hand
What do you do - punch it?
coothead
nope lol. I hold phone in one hand, and use finger with other.
What I have noticed about Smart (sic) phones is that
people don’t, as they seem to believe, own them but
in reality the opposite is true - it is the Smart phone
that owns them
One might argue that the same could be said about
the desktop pc but I would assert that those who have
them are extremely unlikely to take them wherever
they go.
