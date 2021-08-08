Cell alignment

Sorry both. I used to code regular and have got out of it majorly over the last 5 years so once I show you this code, you may see the error straight away.
HTML
<table class="fixture_table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th colspan="5">Saturday 14th</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="fixture_comp">EPL</td>
<td class="fixture_hteam">Watford</td>
<td class="fixture_time">15.00</td>
<td class="fixture_ateam">Aston Villa</td>
<td class="fixture_mr"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-33945" src="http://www.avillafan.com/wp-content/uploads/mr_icon.png" alt="" width="11" height="15" /></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<table class="fixture_table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th colspan="5">Saturday 21st</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="fixture_comp">EPL</td>
<td class="fixture_hteam">Aston Villa</td>
<td class="fixture_time">15.00</td>
<td class="fixture_ateam">Newcastle United</td>
<td class="fixture_mr"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-33945" src="http://www.avillafan.com/wp-content/uploads/mr_icon.png" alt="" width="11" height="15" /></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<table class="fixture_table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th colspan="5">Saturday 28th</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="fixture_comp">EPL</td>
<td class="fixture_hteam">Aston Villa</td>
<td class="fixture_time">15.00</td>
<td class="fixture_ateam">Brentford</td>
<td class="fixture_mr"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-33945" src="http://www.avillafan.com/wp-content/uploads/mr_icon.png" alt="" width="11" height="15" /></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
CSS
.fixture_table {
border-collapse: collapse;
border: 0px;
margin: 25px 0;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: left;
padding: 2px 5px;
border-color: #fff;
}
.fixture_table thead tr {
background-color: #470224;
color: #ffffff;
text-transform: none;
font-size: 13px;
font-weight: normal;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: left;
padding: 2px 5px;
border-color: #fff;
}
.fixture_hteam {
font-size: 13px;
padding-bottom: 10px;
border-color: #fff;
text-align: right;
}
.fixture_ateam {
font-size: 13px;
padding-bottom: 10px;
border-color: #fff;
text-align: left;
}
.fixture_time {
font-size: 13px;
padding-bottom: 10px;
border-color: #fff;
text-align: center;
width:20px;
}
.fixture_mr {
font-size: 13px;
padding-bottom: 10px;
border-color: #fff;
text-align: center;
width:10px;
}
.fixture_comp {
font-size: 13px;
padding-bottom: 10px;
border-color: #fff;
text-align: left;
width:20px;
}