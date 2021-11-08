Cell alignment

HTML & CSS
#1

How do I align my table centre up?

I have a fixtures page and have always used a WordPress table plugin but decided to move away from it this season.

Everything seems to be ok but I just can’t make sure that the centre cell (kick-off time) is aligned in all the tables down the page?

Thanks in advance

Screenshot 2021-08-08 at 11.49.38
Screenshot 2021-08-08 at 11.49.38432×562 7.89 KB

#2

Can you show us the HTML and CSS involved in this?

2 Likes
#3

I’m not sure what you did here, because table columns will naturally align.
In fact it would be quite difficult to make then not align, not something you would likely do by accident.
Without seeing code, no one can help.

1 Like
#4

Sorry both. I used to code regular and have got out of it majorly over the last 5 years so once I show you this code, you may see the error straight away.

HTML

<table class="fixture_table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th colspan="5">Saturday 14th</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="fixture_comp">EPL</td>
<td class="fixture_hteam">Watford</td>
<td class="fixture_time">15.00</td>
<td class="fixture_ateam">Aston Villa</td>
<td class="fixture_mr"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-33945" src="http://www.avillafan.com/wp-content/uploads/mr_icon.png" alt="" width="11" height="15" /></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<table class="fixture_table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th colspan="5">Saturday 21st</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="fixture_comp">EPL</td>
<td class="fixture_hteam">Aston Villa</td>
<td class="fixture_time">15.00</td>
<td class="fixture_ateam">Newcastle United</td>
<td class="fixture_mr"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-33945" src="http://www.avillafan.com/wp-content/uploads/mr_icon.png" alt="" width="11" height="15" /></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<table class="fixture_table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th colspan="5">Saturday 28th</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="fixture_comp">EPL</td>
<td class="fixture_hteam">Aston Villa</td>
<td class="fixture_time">15.00</td>
<td class="fixture_ateam">Brentford</td>
<td class="fixture_mr"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-33945" src="http://www.avillafan.com/wp-content/uploads/mr_icon.png" alt="" width="11" height="15" /></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>

CSS

.fixture_table {
    border-collapse: collapse;
    border: 0px;
    margin: 25px 0;
    margin-top: 10px;
    text-align: left;
    padding: 2px 5px;
    border-color: #fff;
}
.fixture_table thead tr {
    background-color: #470224;
    color: #ffffff;
    text-transform: none;
    font-size: 13px;
    font-weight: normal;
    margin-top: 10px;
    text-align: left;
    padding: 2px 5px;
    border-color: #fff;
}
.fixture_hteam {
    font-size: 13px;
    padding-bottom: 10px;
    border-color: #fff;
    text-align: right;
    
}
.fixture_ateam {
    font-size: 13px;
    padding-bottom: 10px;
    border-color: #fff;
    text-align: left;
}
.fixture_time {
    font-size: 13px;
    padding-bottom: 10px;
    border-color: #fff;
    text-align: center;
    width:20px;
}
.fixture_mr {
    font-size: 13px;
    padding-bottom: 10px;
    border-color: #fff;
    text-align: center;
    width:10px;
}
.fixture_comp {
    font-size: 13px;
    padding-bottom: 10px;
    border-color: #fff;
    text-align: left;
    width:20px;
}
#5

It’s not a single table, that’s why they’re not aligning. I’m not sure whether you can use multiple <th> rows in a table (will need to check), but if you want things to line up naturally, then you should only have a single table - that way the columns will sort themselves out.

#6

Again, probably a stupid question. If I use a single table, I presume I can go from class for the header and for the content?

This is the only reason why I went down this route.

#7

Have a look at this Codepen I threw together. I’ve not checked on MDN or anywhere similar to see if it’s allowable, but it looks like it works well enough.

You might want to tweak the CSS a little to get the sort of spacing you’d prefer, but that should get you more or less where you want to be.

1 Like
#8

One approach is to retain separate tables but define the widths of the columns.

In the CodePen below I have made the table 320px wide to accommodate small smartphones. You can make it responsive if you wish. I have changed the header row to a <caption> element for each table as I think it is more appropriate. Also I have given cells a border to display the result more clearly.

1 Like
#9

You aren’t allowed to have more than one thead in a table (multiple tbody is allowed though) but you could instead span a th across multiple rows if marked up properly.

If a fixed width table is OK then I would go with the multiple table version by @Archibald as that is the simplest. However if you want fluid width content where columns keep together then you can do it by using multiple th rows in one table as long as its marked up nicely.

Here’s an example.

1 Like
#10

Here is an alternative where I have altered the table structure to make the date a heading column, while keeping the full-width heading look.
It relies on flex, so I had to set widths to keep them aligned. Probably grid would do a better job of this.

2 Likes
#11

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.