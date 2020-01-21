CDN for wordpress site

Hi guys, new to this forum and I can see there are lots of experts here. So recently I came across this thing called Cloudflare CDN and I wonder if there are any real benefits for a small site, less than 5k visitors per month right now. Another thing is, sometimes when I click on a link to a site, a cloudflare page shows up saying it is doing some checks. Doesn’t that turn off people and make them bounce?

Thanks in advance and hope this is the right forum to ask.