Cat | args for Cpanel Terminal | Deleting infected files in batches through the terminal

Issue: Hostgator identified 30K potential threats on my website because of a WordPress plugin.

I was able to remove 25K of it with the help of this command through the terminal

find . -name "0x1337.php" -delete

I have now a text file by the name of newmalare.txt in the root of the Cpanel file manager, which has around 6K issue files, mostly with .htacces , but not all .htaccess .

I am not a Linux or server guy, if someone can please help me tow write a terminal command to delete all files that are listed in that text file.

Files to be deleted looks like this →

