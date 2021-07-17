Casting Full Stack Software Developers For A New Reality TV Competition Series

We are looking for a diverse group of software developers to participate in a show that intends to showcase software and software developers in a modern light, elevating the craft of software development in a competitive environment that’s not a hackathon. We are interested in candidates who represent all ages, races, ethnicities, sexualities, genders, and gender identities.

To be selected as a competitor for this show, candidates must be Full Stack Developers with Java proficiency and microservices/container experience. Kubernetes and Spring experience are also required.

We are looking for developers who are passionate about coding and how the software they help create is the backbone of a technology-dependent world.

Anyone who is interested should apply online ASAP at CODERCASTING.COM.