Case two not working while validating function on form submit

JavaScript
1

I have the following form and I’m trying to validate three cases inside affiliationCEDchecks functions. However, the form doesn’t seem to be submiting with case 2 if statement for some reason

	<form id="orderForm" action="/mywebsite/car.htm" method="POST" onsubmit="return validateOrderForm(this) && affiliationCEDchecks()" data-gtm-form-interact-id="0">
			</form>

Here is my javascript code. I’m wondering if I’m making things too complicated by returning true and false ?


			function checkForCED(checkboxes) {
				for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
					if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
						if (checkboxes[i].value === "CED") {
							let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
							let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
							partOne = partOne.trim();
							partTwo = partTwo.trim();
							if (partOne.length == 0 && partTwo.length == 0) {
								alert("Please complete the partOne or partTwo fields.");
								return false;
							} else {
								return true;
							}
						}
					}
				}
			}


			function affiliationCEDchecks()
			{   let returnValue = false;
				//Element existence check is needed because while editing an order,
				//Primary  checkboxes are not present in the DOM at all
				//Case 1
				if (document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary") !== null) {
					let primaryCheckboxes = document.getElementsByName('affiliatedPrimary');
					//return checkForCED(primaryCheckboxes);
					 if (!checkForCED(primaryCheckboxes)) {
						returnValue = false;
					} else {
						console.log("Setting returnValue variable to true inside primary");
						returnValue = true;
					}


				}

                 //Case 2
				//for secondary  checkboxes. No need to check for element existence as
				//secondary  checkboxes are always there but still checking.
				if (document.getElementsByName("affiliatedSecondary") !== null) {
					let secondaryCheckboxes = document.getElementsByName('affiliatedSecondary');
					//return checkForCED(secondaryCheckboxes);
					 if (!checkForCED(secondaryCheckboxes)) {
						returnValue = false;
					} else {
						console.log("Setting returnValue variable to true inside secondary");
						returnValue = true;
					}
					
				}




                //Case 3
				// An additional code to look for a file code while editing an order
				let doesTestBarCodeExists = document.getElementById("kitBarcodeFileCode");
				console.log("Print doesTestBarCodeExists");
				console.log(doesTestBarCodeExists);
				console.log(doesTestBarCodeExists.value);
				//check for empty string
				if (doesTestBarCodeExists.value !== "") {
					//check if the string equals CED
					if (doesTestBarCodeExists.value === "CED") {
                         /* if(!altpartOneCheck()){
							return false;
						 }
*/                         let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
						let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
						partOne = partOne.trim();
						partTwo = partTwo.trim();
						if (partOne.length == 0 && partTwo.length == 0) {
							alert("Please complete the partOne or partTwo fields. ");
							returnValue = false;
						} else {
							console.log("Setting returnValue variable to true insideedit edit scenario version inner loop");
							returnValue = true;
						}
					}
				} else {
					console.log("Setting returnValue variable to true inside edit scenario verson");
					returnValue = true;
				}


				return returnValue;
			}