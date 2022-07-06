Carrying data from product button to a field in contact form

Hi,
Completely unsure of the true category this belongs in.
Working on a website which has product categories, and then lists between 10-20 products per category. Each product has two buttons, ‘More Information’ which displays a datasheet for relevant product, and ‘Make an Enquiry’ which I somehow hope can work in the following way.
Customer clicks ‘Make an Enquiry’ on a certain product.
Customer is redirected to contact.html page.
The contact form displays the chosen products name in a field.
Customer proceeds to complete form fields and submit.
I am looking for guidance, I have tried researching this but unless I’m asking the wrong thing I can’t find anything relevant to what I’m trying to do.
My current thought is on the ‘Make an Enquiry’ button I use the href=“contact.html/#product-name” and use a hash, and somehow get it to display this way?
Please help save a man on a deadline