Carousels vs off-page scroll/drag/swipe of cards

Design & UX
#1

Hi there,

I am in the process of putting together a design that will feature some cards holding details of latest news articles/features. I currently have 3 of these centered on the page.

Now I am thinking of having more of these cards but wondered if it is better practice to have the 3 and then have a carousel with arrows so users can scroll to see more, or, to have 3 and then 1 cut off the right hand side so users can drag/swipe to see more cards.

I am thinking it is more clean and easier to see with a carousel rather than users having to drag?

Does anyone have any thoughts on this?

Thanks!

#2

This is usually the perfect time to go back to any analytics you have and see who the majority of your visitors are and what devices they are using. If you have a majority of mobile users, then dragging might be the way to go. Otherwise I would go with the carousel. Either way, plan for both and I see it not an issue for mobile users to tap an arrow than desktop users trying to drag. Dragging with a mouse is not always easy for those who are still not that familiar with the web.

Btw, most carousels I know can also be dragged and doesn’t have to hit the arrows.

That would be my thoughts on the issue. :slight_smile:

2 Likes
#3

Thanks for the reply.

This is a new website so I don’t have any data of current use. I am leaning towards a carousel with arrows and you made a good point with most being draggable.