Carousels vs off-page scroll/drag/swipe of cards

Hi there,

I am in the process of putting together a design that will feature some cards holding details of latest news articles/features. I currently have 3 of these centered on the page.

Now I am thinking of having more of these cards but wondered if it is better practice to have the 3 and then have a carousel with arrows so users can scroll to see more, or, to have 3 and then 1 cut off the right hand side so users can drag/swipe to see more cards.

I am thinking it is more clean and easier to see with a carousel rather than users having to drag?

Does anyone have any thoughts on this?

Thanks!