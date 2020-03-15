Carousel alternatives?

My reply to ANYONE saying “oh we will just use a carousel”…

Hell I work on an ECOM site and we pretty much did away with them,mostly for the above reasons. Frankly I would probably use one image (main image I’m talking about) per page and cal it a day. The 800px width thing seems like a bit of a downer, can they get better images because I am willing to bet if you try to manipulate them via css its gonna look fugly.