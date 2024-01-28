Card Game: nextPlayer and invoking determineWinner

As the title implies, I’m having some difficulties with the logic of if and when there is a next player that is eligible to play, otherwise determine a winner.

I have tried using different boolean conditions depending on the player state, such as this.hasBlackJack = false | true where this.cards.length === 2 && this.total() === 2

this.hasBusted = false | true where this.total() > 21

this.hasStood = false | true where player has elected or AI probability to bust is < 50%

I am currently trying to simplify the check to isEligible as seen below…

I would greatly appreciate a nudge in the right direction!

(I work 2 jobs, so I’m always working on this when I"m already pretty tired. I am sure I’m missing the obvious at this point… )

https://codepen.io/ifaus/pen/qBvrBVb – If you’d like to test it live.

In class BlackJack

nextPlayer() { const activePlayer = this.getActivePlayer(); console.log(activePlayer.name + ': ' + activePlayer.total()) activePlayer.deactivate(); // Find the next eligible player who has not busted const eligiblePlayers = this.players.filter(player => player.isEligible); // hasn't busted and hasn't stood let nextEligiblePlayer = eligiblePlayers[indexNextPlayer]; // Continue finding the next eligible player while (!nextEligiblePlayer && eligiblePlayers.length > 0) { indexNextPlayer = (indexNextPlayer - 1 + this.players.length) % this.players.length; nextEligiblePlayer = eligiblePlayers[indexNextPlayer]; } if (nextEligiblePlayer) { nextEligiblePlayer.activate(); } else { // If there are no eligible players left, determine the winner const remainingPlayers = this.players.filter(player => player.isEligible); if (remainingPlayers.length === 0) { this.determineWinner(); } } }

In class Player

class Player { constructor(playerName, isAI, app) { this.isAI = isAI; this.AI_delayID = null; this.app = app; this.name = playerName; this.cards = []; this.template = new PlayerTemplate(); this.isActive = false; this.isEligible = true; } activate() { this.isActive = true; this.turn(); } turn() { const shouldHit = (this.total() < 21) && (this.calcBustProbability() < 0.5); if (this.isAI) { this.AI_delayID = setTimeout(() => { if (this.name === 'House' && this.total() === 17) { this.stand(); } if (this.total() === 21) { this.has21(); } if (this.total() < 21 && shouldHit) { this.app.renderDeal(); } else if (this.total() > 21) { this.bust(); } else { console.log(this.name + ' elected to STAND'); this.stand(); } }, 1000); } else { if (this.total() > 21) { this.bust(); } else if (this.total() === 21) { this.has21(); } } } calcBustProbability() { const numCardsRemain = this.app.blackjack.deck.getCardsRemaining(); const currTotal = this.total(); let bustCount = 0; for (let card of numCardsRemain) { const newTotal = currTotal + card.getValue(); if (newTotal > 21) { bustCount++; } } const probability = bustCount / numCardsRemain.length; return probability; } bust() { console.log(this.name + ' BUSTED'); this.isEligible = false; if (this.isAI) { clearTimeout(this.AI_delayID); } this.app.blackjack.nextPlayer(); } stand() { console.log(this.name + ' STOOD'); this.isEligible = false; if (this.isAI) { clearTimeout(this.AI_delayID); } this.app.blackjack.nextPlayer(); } has21() { console.log(this.name + ' has 21'); this.hasBlackJack = true; if (this.isAI) { this.app.blackjack.nextPlayer(); clearTimeout(this.AI_delayID); } } deactivate() { this.isActive = false; } hit(card) { this.cards.push(card); this.renderCard(); if (this.isAI) { this.app.blackjack.nextPlayer(); clearTimeout(this.AI_delayID); } } total() { let sum = 0; this.cards.forEach(card => { sum += card.getValue(); }); const adjTotal = this.adjustForAces(sum); return adjTotal; } adjustForAces(sum) { let numAces = 0; for (const card of this.cards) { if (card.rank === 'A') { numAces++; } } while (numAces > 0 && sum > 21) { if (this.name === 'House' && numAces === 1) { break; } sum -= 10; numAces--; } return sum; } }

Either I create an infinite while loop that freezes the browser, or a stalemate and determineWinner is never invoked. I’m not sure what I’m missing…