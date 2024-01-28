Card Game: nextPlayer and invoking determineWinner

As the title implies, I’m having some difficulties with the logic of if and when there is a next player that is eligible to play, otherwise determine a winner.
I have tried using different boolean conditions depending on the player state, such as this.hasBlackJack = false | true where this.cards.length === 2 && this.total() === 2
this.hasBusted = false | true where this.total() > 21
this.hasStood = false | true where player has elected or AI probability to bust is < 50%
I am currently trying to simplify the check to isEligible as seen below…
I would greatly appreciate a nudge in the right direction!
(I work 2 jobs, so I’m always working on this when I"m already pretty tired. I am sure I’m missing the obvious at this point… )
https://codepen.io/ifaus/pen/qBvrBVb – If you’d like to test it live.
In class BlackJack
nextPlayer() {
const activePlayer = this.getActivePlayer();
console.log(activePlayer.name + ': ' + activePlayer.total())
activePlayer.deactivate();
// Find the next eligible player who has not busted
const eligiblePlayers = this.players.filter(player => player.isEligible); // hasn't busted and hasn't stood
let nextEligiblePlayer = eligiblePlayers[indexNextPlayer];
// Continue finding the next eligible player
while (!nextEligiblePlayer && eligiblePlayers.length > 0) {
indexNextPlayer = (indexNextPlayer - 1 + this.players.length) % this.players.length;
nextEligiblePlayer = eligiblePlayers[indexNextPlayer];
}
if (nextEligiblePlayer) {
nextEligiblePlayer.activate();
} else {
// If there are no eligible players left, determine the winner
const remainingPlayers = this.players.filter(player => player.isEligible);
if (remainingPlayers.length === 0) {
this.determineWinner();
}
}
}
In class Player
class Player {
constructor(playerName, isAI, app) {
this.isAI = isAI;
this.AI_delayID = null;
this.app = app;
this.name = playerName;
this.cards = [];
this.template = new PlayerTemplate();
this.isActive = false;
this.isEligible = true;
}
activate() {
this.isActive = true;
this.turn();
}
turn() {
const shouldHit = (this.total() < 21) && (this.calcBustProbability() < 0.5);
if (this.isAI) {
this.AI_delayID = setTimeout(() => {
if (this.name === 'House' && this.total() === 17) {
this.stand();
}
if (this.total() === 21) {
this.has21();
}
if (this.total() < 21 && shouldHit) {
this.app.renderDeal();
} else if (this.total() > 21) {
this.bust();
} else {
console.log(this.name + ' elected to STAND');
this.stand();
}
}, 1000);
} else {
if (this.total() > 21) {
this.bust();
} else if (this.total() === 21) {
this.has21();
}
}
}
calcBustProbability() {
const numCardsRemain = this.app.blackjack.deck.getCardsRemaining();
const currTotal = this.total();
let bustCount = 0;
for (let card of numCardsRemain) {
const newTotal = currTotal + card.getValue();
if (newTotal > 21) {
bustCount++;
}
}
const probability = bustCount / numCardsRemain.length;
return probability;
}
bust() {
console.log(this.name + ' BUSTED');
this.isEligible = false;
if (this.isAI) {
clearTimeout(this.AI_delayID);
}
this.app.blackjack.nextPlayer();
}
stand() {
console.log(this.name + ' STOOD');
this.isEligible = false;
if (this.isAI) {
clearTimeout(this.AI_delayID);
}
this.app.blackjack.nextPlayer();
}
has21() {
console.log(this.name + ' has 21');
this.hasBlackJack = true;
if (this.isAI) {
this.app.blackjack.nextPlayer();
clearTimeout(this.AI_delayID);
}
}
deactivate() {
this.isActive = false;
}
hit(card) {
this.cards.push(card);
this.renderCard();
if (this.isAI) {
this.app.blackjack.nextPlayer();
clearTimeout(this.AI_delayID);
}
}
total() {
let sum = 0;
this.cards.forEach(card => {
sum += card.getValue();
});
const adjTotal = this.adjustForAces(sum);
return adjTotal;
}
adjustForAces(sum) {
let numAces = 0;
for (const card of this.cards) {
if (card.rank === 'A') {
numAces++;
}
}
while (numAces > 0 && sum > 21) {
if (this.name === 'House' && numAces === 1) {
break;
}
sum -= 10;
numAces--;
}
return sum;
}
}
Either I create an infinite while loop that freezes the browser, or a stalemate and determineWinner is never invoked. I’m not sure what I’m missing…