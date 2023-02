codeispoetry: codeispoetry: with a z-index value of 0 by default

No a positioned element has a z-index of auto by default. That means it does not take part in any stacking level apart from its own position in the html. You need to give that element a z-index that suits its task.

Usually a drop-down menu needs to be on top of everything so you would give it a high z index assuming it has no positioned ancestors.