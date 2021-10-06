Captions in slideshow overlap the following elements

This post is a follow-up to this topic: Slideshow is "empty" initially

Today, I implemented the css from that topic to a new part of my site and ran into a previously undiscovered issue, namely that captions on the slideshow will spill over onto the following elements as seen here (not all the images have a long caption, so if the first one doesn’t break you may need to click through a few slides):

https://westeros.org/News/Draft/16518

Is there any way to solve this with this particular implementation?