Canvas problem!

Hi, I working on a canvas game, and the thing is that ballons will come from the bottom of the screen and inside the balloons, there will be words. Before the ballons disappear, I have to write the word down on the keyboard. And if I do that, I will have scores. I have done the array. I can see the content in the console but not on the screen. No debug message is seen. I’m stuck there. This is my first obstacle. The next is to connect the keyboard to the words in the ballons.

But for now, why doesn’t the ballons show up?

Here is the JS code:

// ordballong - mall /* setup ------------------------ */ const canvas = document.querySelector("canvas"); const ctx = canvas.getContext("2d"); const startButton = document.querySelector("#start"); const stopButton = document.querySelector("#stop"); // klasser för att skapa objekt class Ballon { constructor(word, x, y,radius,color, vx,vy){ this.word = word; this.x = getRandomBetween(100,canvas.width-100); this.radius = this.word.length*10; this.y = canvas.height + this.radius; this.color = 'pink'; this.vy = -1; this.vx = +1; } draw() { ctx.beginPath(); ctx.arc(this.word, this.x,this.y,this.radius,0,Math.PI*2,false); ctx.fillStyle = yellow; ctx.fill(); ctx.stroke(); } displayText(text){ ctx.beginPath(); ctx.font = "20px sans-serif"; ctx.fillStyle = 'black'; ctx.textAlign = 'center'; ctx.textBaseline = 'middle'; ctx.fillText(this.word,this.x,this.y,this.radius*2); } move(){ this.y -=this.vy; this.draw(); this.displayText; } } /* initiera, globala variabler ------------------------ */ //Vektor med ballonger let ballons = []; //ord i spelet let words = ['grön', 'glad', 'vår', 'sol', 'sommar']; // unikt id för varje frame i animationen let frameId; /* händelselyssnare ------------------------ */ startButton.addEventListener("click", function() { // starta spel nextFrame(); // inaktivera knapp startButton.setAttribute("disabled", true); }) stopButton.addEventListener("click", function() { // pausa spel cancelAnimationFrame(frameId); // aktivera åter startknappen startButton.removeAttribute("disabled"); }) //skapa händelselyssnaren för att visa ballongen startButton.addEventListener('click',function (){ //Starta spel nextFrame(); //inaktivera knapp startButton.setAttribute("disabled", true); spawnBallon(); }) /* funktioner ------------------------ */ //Funktion skapa ballonger function spawnBallon() { }{ if(words.length>0){ let word = words.pop(); let ballon = new Ballon(word); ballons.push(ballon); } } //Skapa en funktion som renderar ballonger function renderBallons() { ballons.forEach(ballon=>{ ballon.move(); }) } //Durstenfeld shuffle algoritm function shuffleArray(array) { for(var i = array.length - 1; i >= 0; i--) { var j = Math.floor(Math.random() * (i+1)); var temp = array[i]; array[i] = array[j]; array[j]= temp; } } //Animering gameloop function nextFrame() { frameId = requestAnimationFrame(nextFrame); //Radera innehåll från föregående frame ctx.clearRect(0,0,canvas.width,canvas.height); //anropa metoder och funktioner renderBallons(); //anropa spawnBallon if (frameId% 240 === 0) { spawnBallon(); } }; console.log(ballons); //slumpa ordföljden shuffleArray(words); let word = words.pop(); // animering, game loop function nextFrame() { frameId = requestAnimationFrame(nextFrame); // radera innehåll från föregående fran ctx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); // anropa metoder och funktioner: } // slumpa ett tal mellan två värden function getRandomBetween(min, max) { // returnera heltal return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min) + min); }

Hoep someone can help me/Hindrik