Canvas ctx.rotate() with very small angles (less than 0.014) not working on Chrome

Hi, I just noticed that Chrome does not perform canvas rotations
ctx.rotate() if the angle is under
0.014 degrees. It works fine on Firefox (Windows 10).
Any ideas for a workaround? I am using 0.01 degrees in my drawing. Using bigger angles is not an option as it changes the drawing.
Following is a sample case to demonstrate the issue:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Test</title>
</head>
<body>
<canvas></canvas>
<script>
const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas'), ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
let cw = canvas.width = canvas.height = 600;
ctx.fillStyle = '#000000'; ctx.fillRect(0, 0, cw, cw);
let angle = 0.01;
for (let i = 1; i <= 5000; i++) {
ctx.translate(cw / 2, cw / 2); ctx.rotate(angle * Math.PI / 180); ctx.translate(-cw / 2, -cw / 2);
ctx.beginPath();
ctx.moveTo(100, 200);
ctx.lineTo(500, 200);
ctx.lineWidth = 10;
ctx.strokeStyle = '#FFFFFF';
ctx.stroke();
}
</script>
</body>
</html>