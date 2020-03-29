Can't update web page

One more time, the code has been cleaned up and am still getting errors.

This time if the title is short 5 or 6 characters it prints.

UpDate Recent Pictures

The file 2017goodfood.jpg has been updateded

Unknown column ‘likes’ in ‘field list’

And if I use more characters like 1o or more I get this response.

You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ‘above picture , recent_date= 2018-12-15 , recent_pic_file= uploads/images/2017go’ at line 1

So now what is wrong?