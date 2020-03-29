Can't update web page

One more time, the code has been cleaned up and am still getting errors.
This time if the title is short 5 or 6 characters it prints.
UpDate Recent Pictures
The file 2017goodfood.jpg has been updateded
Unknown column ‘likes’ in ‘field list’
And if I use more characters like 1o or more I get this response.
You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ‘above picture , recent_date= 2018-12-15 , recent_pic_file= uploads/images/2017go’ at line 1
So now what is wrong?
if ($conn->connect_error) {
die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error);
}
function mysqli_result($res,$row=0,$col=0){
$numrows = mysqli_num_rows($res);
if ($numrows && $row <= ($numrows-1) && $row >=0){
mysqli_data_seek($res,$row);
$resrow = (is_numeric($col)) ? mysqli_fetch_row($res) : mysqli_fetch_assoc($res);
if (isset($resrow[$col])){
return $resrow[$col];
}
}
return false;
}
// Where the file is going to be placed
//$target_path = "c:/home/www/williamsburgcrc/www/uploads/";
$ID = $_POST['ID'];
$recent_pic_file = $_POST['recent_pic_file'];
$target_path = 'uploads/images/';
$pic_number = $_POST['pic_number'];
$recent_date = $_POST['recent_date'];
$recent_title = $_POST['recent_title'];
/* Add the original filename to our target path. Result is "uploads/filename.extension" */
$target_path = $target_path . ( $_FILES['uploadedfile']['name']);
// This is how we will get the temporary file...
$_FILES['uploadedfile'] ['tmp_name'];
if(move_uploaded_file($_FILES['uploadedfile'] ['tmp_name'], $target_path)) {
echo "The file ". basename( $_FILES['uploadedfile'] ['name']). " has been updateded<br><br>";
$query ="UPDATE recent_happenings SET recent_title = $recent_title , recent_date= $recent_date , recent_pic_file= $target_path WHERE pic_number =
pic_number";
} else{
echo "There was an error uploading the file, please try again!";
}
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $query) or die (mysqli_error($conn));
echo "<br><a href='index.php'>Return to Admin Index</a><br>";
exit();
}
?>
<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="update_happenings.php" method="POST">
<input type="hidden" name="subclick" value="1">
<table
style="text-align: left; width: 525px;"
border="0" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="1">
<tr>
<td width="40%" valign="top" bgcolor="#f3f3f3"><strong>
Recentpic #: </strong></td>
<td width="51%" valign="top">
<select name="pic_number"><option value="" selected>Choose... </option>
<option value="101">Pic #1</option>
<option value="102">Pic #2</option>
<option value="103">Pic #3</option>
<option value="104">Pic #4</option>
<option value="105">Pic #5</option>
<option value="106">Pic #6</option>
<option value="107">Pic #7</option>
<option value="108">Pic #8</option>
<option value="109">Pic #9</option>
<option value="110">Pic #10</option>
<option value="112">Pic #12</option>
<option value="113">Pic #13</option>
<option value="114">Pic #14</option>
<option value="115">Pic #15</option>
<option value="116">Pic #16</option>
<option value="117">Pic #17</option>
<option value="118">Pic #18</option></select>
</td></tr>
<tr>
<td width="50%" valign="top" bgcolor="#f3f3f3"><strong>Happening Date: <font color=red>YYYY-MM-DD</font></strong></td>
<td width="50%" valign="top"> <input type="text" name="recent_date" value=""></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td width="50%" valign="top" bgcolor="#f3f3f3"><strong>Recent Title Happening: </strong></td>
<td width="50%" valign="top"> <input type="text" name="recent_title" value=""></td>
</tr>
<tr><td width="50%" valign="top" bgcolor="#f3f3f3"><strong>Recent Picture:</strong></td>
<td width="50%" valign="top">
<input type="hidden" />
<input name="uploadedfile" type="file" /></td></tr>
<tr>
<td width="50%" valign="top"></td><td><input type="submit" value="Upload File" />
</td></tr></table></form>
<br>
<a href="../admin/index.php">Return to Admin Index</a>
</td></tr></table></center>
</body>
</html>