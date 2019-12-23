Can't update web page

Her is more of the script as requested by some.
ID = _POST[‘ID’];
recent_pic_file = _POST[‘recent_pic_file’];
$target_path = “uploads/images/”;
pic_number = _POST[‘pic_number’];
recent_date = _POST[‘recent_date’];
recent_title = _POST[‘recent_title’];
/* Add the original filename to our target path. Result is “uploads/filename.extension” */
$target_path = target_path . ( _FILES[‘uploadedfile’][‘name’]);
// This is how we will get the temporary file…
$_FILES[‘uploadedfile’][‘tmp_name’];
if(move_uploaded_file($_FILES[‘uploadedfile’][‘tmp_name’], target_path)) {
echo "The file ". basename( _FILES[‘uploadedfile’][‘name’]). " has been updateded
";
$sql = "UPDATE
recent_happenings SET
recent_title=$recent_title ,
recent_date=$recent_date ,
recent_pic_file=$target_path WHERE
pic_number =
$pic_number";
} else{
echo “There was an error uploading the file, please try again!”;
}
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql) or die (mysqli_error($conn));
echo "<br><a href='index.php'>Return to Admin Index</a><br>";
exit();
}
?>
<table
$query = “UPDATE
recent_happenings (
pic_number ,
recent_title,
recent_date,
recent_pic_file) VALUES (’$pic_number’ , ‘$recent_title’ , ‘$recent_date’ , ‘$target_path’)”;
} else{
echo “There was an error uploading the file, please try again!”;
}
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql) or die (mysqli_error($conn));
echo "<br><a href='index.php'>Return to Admin Index</a><br>
<table
style=“text-align: left; width: 525px;”
border=“0” cellpadding=“1” cellspacing=“1” cols=“1”>
<tr>
<td width="40%" valign="top" bgcolor="#f3f3f3"><strong>
Recentpic #: </strong></td>
<td width="51%" valign="top">
<select name="pic_number"><option value="" selected>Choose... </option>
Pic #1
Pic #2
Pic #3
Pic #4
Pic #5
Pic #6
Pic #7
Pic #8
Pic #9
Pic #10
Pic #12
Pic #13
Pic #14
Pic #15
Pic #16
Pic #17
Pic #18
<td width="50%" valign="top" bgcolor="#f3f3f3"><strong>Happening Date: <font color=red>YYYY-MM-DD</strong></td>
<td width="50%" valign="top"> <input type="text" name="recent_date" value=""></td>
</tr>
|Recent Happening:
<td width="50%" valign="top"> <input type="text" name="recent_title" value=""></td>
</tr>
<tr><td width="50%" valign="top" bgcolor="#f3f3f3"><strong>Recent Picture:</strong></td>
<td width="170px" valign="top">
<input type="hidden" />
|
|