Can't understand the usort algorithm, how the user defined function gets the arguments

all array sorting functions are passed two parameters under the hood; you notice you dont have to specify to walk through the entire array either.

PHP takes care of the arrangement of ‘walk the array; for each pair of elements, compare and sort.’ your function then must take 2 parameters (the two individual items being sorted at that given moment), and return a value that PHP can use to do the actual sorting.

Note that most comparison functions for sorting return what’s called a “Spaceship Operator Value” - namely, -1,0, or 1:

if -1, A goes before B.

if 0, A and B are of equal value, and are left unsorted relative to each other.

if 1, B goes before A.