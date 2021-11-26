Can't understand the usort algorithm, how the user defined function gets the arguments

Hi my friends,
I changed the code to the following:
<?php function list_cmp($a, $b){
global $order;
echo '1value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
echo '2value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
foreach($order as $key => $value){
if($a==$value){
echo '3b_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
return 0;
echo '3b_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
break;
echo '3c_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
}
if($b==$value){
echo '4a_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
return 1;
echo '4b_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
break;
} echo '4c_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
}
echo '5value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
echo '6value of dollar_a is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
}
$order[0] = 1; $order[1] = 3; $order[2] = 4; $order[3] = 2; $array[0] = 2; $array[1] = 1; $array[2] = 3; $array[3] = 4; $array[4] = 2; $array[5] = 1; $array[6] = 2; usort($array, "list_cmp"); print_r($array);
?>
I checked the following link:
It says that usort forms pairing, I found and lost another link of stackexchange which says that usort uses the concept of quick sort, using the above program, I got the following output:
L1_1value of dollar_a is $a=2:P1
L2_2value of dollar_b is $b=1:P2, I.e.(2, 1)
L3_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L4_1value of dollar_a is $a=2:P1
L5_2value of dollar_b is $b=3:P2, i.e. (2, 3)
L6_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=3
L7_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=3
L8_1value of dollar_a is $a=1: P1
L9_2value of dollar_b is $b=3: P2, i.e. (1,3)
L10_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=1
L11_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L12_2value of dollar_b is $b=4: P2, i.e. (2, 4)
L13_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4
L14_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4
L15_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=4
L16_1value of dollar_a is $a=3: P1
L17_2value of dollar_b is $b=4: P2, i.e. (3, 4)
L18_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4
L19_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=3
L20_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L21_2value of dollar_b is $b=2: P2, i.e. (2, 2)
L22_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L23_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L24_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L25_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=2
L26_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L27_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (2, 1)
L28_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L29_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L30_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 2)
L31_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L32_1value of dollar_a is $a=4: P1
L33_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 2)
L34_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L35_1value of dollar_a is $a=3: P1
L36_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (3, 1)
L37_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L38_1value of dollar_a is $a=1: P1
L39_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 1)
L40_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=1
L41_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L42_2value of dollar_b is $b=2: P2, i.e. (1, 2)
L43_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L44_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L45_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L46_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=2
L47_Array ( [0] => 1 [1] => 1 [2] => 3 [3] => 4 [4] => 2 [5] => 2 [6] => 2 )
Note in the above output L1 to L47 represents the line numbers which I put afterwards. L1 and L2 forms pairs (2,1) i.e. $a =2 and $b=1. Now L4 and L5 forms pairs (2, 3), $a =2 and $b =3. Now L8 and L9 forms pairs (1,3) i.e. $a =1 and $b=3, where value 2 has gone? Somebody please guide me. Zulfi.