Can't understand the usort algorithm, how the user defined function gets the arguments

Hi,
What is $value and what is $key in the following code:
<?php function list_cmp($a, $b)
{
global $order;
foreach($order as $key => $value)
{
if($a==$value)
{
return 0;
break;
}
if($b==$value)
{
return 1;
break;
}
}
}
$order[0] = 1; $order[1] = 3; $order[2] = 4; $order[3] = 2; $array[0] = 2; $array[1] = 1; $array[2] = 3; $array[3] = 4; $array[4] = 2; $array[5] = 1; $array[6] = 2;
usort($array, "list_cmp"); print_r($array); ?>
Try echoing $key and see what it is. (probably want to add a line break afterward)
Then try echoing $value.
What is the relationship between the two?
Why do you have
$order involved in
list_cmp() at all? To my view, the whole point of
usort() is that you’ve passed
$order into it in the first place, so it’s already sorting that array. You seem to be adding another “layer” of accessing the array. You’re also bringing in a
global there, which is my pet hate. In your code, if you want to sort a different array but use the same
list_cmp, you’ll have to have another function to use a different global array. To me, any function should be able to work with the parameters it’s passed in, and not use globals at all.
Agreed, the global is weird.
I’d write it like this:
<?php
$order = [1, 3, 4, 2];
$array = [2, 1, 3, 4, 2, 1, 2];
usort(
$array,
function ($a, $b) use ($order) {
foreach($order as $key => $value) {
if ($a == $value) {
return 0;
}
if ($b == $value) {
return 1;
}
}
}
);
print_r($array);
code sanity screams that you need a fall-through return.
Also shouldnt the 0 be a -1?
Not my code, just my formatting
But yes, I’m missing a
return -1 case as well.
Hi my friends-
I tried to compile the program given in the post#1 and repeated in post#6 but I am getting the following error:
2021/10/31 22:51:28 [error] 1848#1848: *1 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘$b’ (T_VARIABLE), expecting ‘,’ or ‘)’ in /var/www/html/w3_usortprog.php on line 1” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, server: _, request: “GET /w3_usortprog.php HTTP/1.1”, upstream: “fastcgi://unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock:”, host: “localhost”
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.
I’m going to guess that you’ve missed the comma in
($a, $b) as the error is in line 1 and it states that it was expecting either
, or
) in the message.
Hi my friend-
Thanks for your response. I have put the comma.
I have attached the image of my code:
KIndly help me to solve this probrlem.
Zulfi.
If I paste your code from post #6 (I can’t post the latest one because you’ve put it as an image, so I presume they’re the same) and run it in 3v4l.org PHP tester, there are no error messages and it outputs the array in what I presume is the correct order.
In some cases now I’d be looking for control characters or similar that might have crept in to your file, maybe delete that top line and type it in again and see if that helps.
Hi,
Thanks.
I found some extra characters on every line. I transferred my program from word to libreoffice.
I am again understanding the program according to the output.
Zulfi.
MS-Word is never a good code editor, just like it’s not a good HTML editor. I’m using Notepad++ for PHP editing, though there are many more capable things available.
Hi my friends,
Sorry I am still struggling with usort. After:
global $order;
I added following two lines:
echo 'value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>"; //modified
echo 'value of dollar_a is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>"; //modified
I got the following output:
value of dollar_a is $a=2
value of dollar_a is $b=1
value of dollar_a is $a=2
value of dollar_a is $b=3
value of dollar_a is $a=1
value of dollar_a is $b=3
value of dollar_a is $a=2
value of dollar_a is $b=4
value of dollar_a is $a=3
value of dollar_a is $b=4
value of dollar_a is $a=2
value of dollar_a is $b=2
value of dollar_a is $a=2
value of dollar_a is $b=1
value of dollar_a is $a=2
value of dollar_a is $b=1
value of dollar_a is $a=4
value of dollar_a is $b=1
value of dollar_a is $a=3
value of dollar_a is $b=1
value of dollar_a is $a=1
value of dollar_a is $b=1
value of dollar_a is $a=2
value of dollar_a is $b=2
It looks that $a & $b values correspond to the $array values. Initially $a=2 and $b = 1, i.e., first two values of $array. $Key i.e. index of $order is 0, hence, $value is 1. Now in the for loop we have :
if(2 == 1)
which is false, so we would return 0, where we would go? How the loop is continuing after return?
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.
Surely, it isn’t continuing? It’s just being called repeatedly by
usort with different parameters. Why not add a few more
echo statements so you can follow exactly what is happening? Add one after the end of the loop, and see if it displays, for example.
Hi,
I would try what you said about printing values. But after ‘return’ we have ‘break’, why are we not getting unreachable code warning?
Zulfi.
Because this PHP and not Java. PHP doesn’t warn about things like that.
If you want warnings like those you can have a look at static analyzers like PHPStan.
Hi my friends,
I changed the code to the following:
<?php function list_cmp($a, $b){
global $order;
echo '1value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
echo '2value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
foreach($order as $key => $value){
if($a==$value){
echo '3b_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
return 0;
echo '3b_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
break;
echo '3c_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
}
if($b==$value){
echo '4a_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
return 1;
echo '4b_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
break;
} echo '4c_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
}
echo '5value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>";
echo '6value of dollar_a is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>";
}
$order[0] = 1; $order[1] = 3; $order[2] = 4; $order[3] = 2; $array[0] = 2; $array[1] = 1; $array[2] = 3; $array[3] = 4; $array[4] = 2; $array[5] = 1; $array[6] = 2; usort($array, "list_cmp"); print_r($array);
?>
I checked the following link:
It says that usort forms pairing, I found and lost another link of stackexchange which says that usort uses the concept of quick sort, using the above program, I got the following output:
L1_1value of dollar_a is $a=2:P1
L2_2value of dollar_b is $b=1:P2, I.e.(2, 1)
L3_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L4_1value of dollar_a is $a=2:P1
L5_2value of dollar_b is $b=3:P2, i.e. (2, 3)
L6_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=3
L7_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=3
L8_1value of dollar_a is $a=1: P1
L9_2value of dollar_b is $b=3: P2, i.e. (1,3)
L10_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=1
L11_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L12_2value of dollar_b is $b=4: P2, i.e. (2, 4)
L13_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4
L14_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4
L15_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=4
L16_1value of dollar_a is $a=3: P1
L17_2value of dollar_b is $b=4: P2, i.e. (3, 4)
L18_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4
L19_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=3
L20_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L21_2value of dollar_b is $b=2: P2, i.e. (2, 2)
L22_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L23_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L24_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L25_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=2
L26_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L27_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (2, 1)
L28_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L29_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L30_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 2)
L31_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L32_1value of dollar_a is $a=4: P1
L33_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 2)
L34_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L35_1value of dollar_a is $a=3: P1
L36_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (3, 1)
L37_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1
L38_1value of dollar_a is $a=1: P1
L39_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 1)
L40_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=1
L41_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1
L42_2value of dollar_b is $b=2: P2, i.e. (1, 2)
L43_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L44_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L45_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2
L46_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=2
L47_Array ( [0] => 1 [1] => 1 [2] => 3 [3] => 4 [4] => 2 [5] => 2 [6] => 2 )
Note in the above output L1 to L47 represents the line numbers which I put afterwards. L1 and L2 forms pairs (2,1) i.e. $a =2 and $b=1. Now L4 and L5 forms pairs (2, 3), $a =2 and $b =3. Now L8 and L9 forms pairs (1,3) i.e. $a =1 and $b=3, where value 2 has gone? Somebody please guide me. Zulfi.
Please format your code the same way you’ve formatted the results - it’s unreadable as you’ve posted it. Thanks.
I’ve done it.