Can't understand the usort algorithm, how the user defined function gets the arguments

I changed the code to the following:

<?php function list_cmp($a, $b){ global $order; echo '1value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>"; echo '2value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>"; foreach($order as $key => $value){ if($a==$value){ echo '3b_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>"; return 0; echo '3b_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>"; break; echo '3c_value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>"; } if($b==$value){ echo '4a_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>"; return 1; echo '4b_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>"; break; } echo '4c_value of dollar_b is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>"; } echo '5value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>"; echo '6value of dollar_a is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>"; } $order[0] = 1; $order[1] = 3; $order[2] = 4; $order[3] = 2; $array[0] = 2; $array[1] = 1; $array[2] = 3; $array[3] = 4; $array[4] = 2; $array[5] = 1; $array[6] = 2; usort($array, "list_cmp"); print_r($array); ?>

I checked the following link:

It says that usort forms pairing, I found and lost another link of stackexchange which says that usort uses the concept of quick sort, using the above program, I got the following output:

L1_1value of dollar_a is $a=2:P1 L2_2value of dollar_b is $b=1:P2, I.e.(2, 1) L3_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1 L4_1value of dollar_a is $a=2:P1 L5_2value of dollar_b is $b=3:P2, i.e. (2, 3) L6_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=3 L7_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=3 L8_1value of dollar_a is $a=1: P1 L9_2value of dollar_b is $b=3: P2, i.e. (1,3) L10_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=1 L11_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1 L12_2value of dollar_b is $b=4: P2, i.e. (2, 4) L13_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4 L14_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4 L15_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=4 L16_1value of dollar_a is $a=3: P1 L17_2value of dollar_b is $b=4: P2, i.e. (3, 4) L18_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=4 L19_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=3 L20_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1 L21_2value of dollar_b is $b=2: P2, i.e. (2, 2) L22_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2 L23_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2 L24_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2 L25_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=2 L26_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1 L27_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (2, 1) L28_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1 L29_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1 L30_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 2) L31_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1 L32_1value of dollar_a is $a=4: P1 L33_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 2) L34_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1 L35_1value of dollar_a is $a=3: P1 L36_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (3, 1) L37_4a_value of dollar_b is $b=1 L38_1value of dollar_a is $a=1: P1 L39_2value of dollar_b is $b=1: P2, i.e. (1, 1) L40_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=1 L41_1value of dollar_a is $a=2: P1 L42_2value of dollar_b is $b=2: P2, i.e. (1, 2) L43_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2 L44_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2 L45_4c_value of dollar_b is $b=2 L46_3b_value of dollar_a is $a=2 L47_Array ( [0] => 1 [1] => 1 [2] => 3 [3] => 4 [4] => 2 [5] => 2 [6] => 2 )

Note in the above output L1 to L47 represents the line numbers which I put afterwards. L1 and L2 forms pairs (2,1) i.e. $a =2 and $b=1. Now L4 and L5 forms pairs (2, 3), $a =2 and $b =3. Now L8 and L9 forms pairs (1,3) i.e. $a =1 and $b=3, where value 2 has gone? Somebody please guide me. Zulfi.