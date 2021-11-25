Can't understand the usort algorithm, how the user defined function gets the arguments

Hi my friends,

Sorry I am still struggling with usort. After:

global $order;

I added following two lines:

echo 'value of dollar_a is $a=' . "$a" . "<BR>"; //modified echo 'value of dollar_a is $b=' . "$b" . "<BR>"; //modified

I got the following output:

value of dollar_a is $a=2

value of dollar_a is $b=1

value of dollar_a is $a=2

value of dollar_a is $b=3

value of dollar_a is $a=1

value of dollar_a is $b=3

value of dollar_a is $a=2

value of dollar_a is $b=4

value of dollar_a is $a=3

value of dollar_a is $b=4

value of dollar_a is $a=2

value of dollar_a is $b=2

value of dollar_a is $a=2

value of dollar_a is $b=1

value of dollar_a is $a=2

value of dollar_a is $b=1

value of dollar_a is $a=4

value of dollar_a is $b=1

value of dollar_a is $a=3

value of dollar_a is $b=1

value of dollar_a is $a=1

value of dollar_a is $b=1

value of dollar_a is $a=2

value of dollar_a is $b=2

It looks that $a & $b values correspond to the $array values. Initially $a=2 and $b = 1, i.e., first two values of $array. $Key i.e. index of $order is 0, hence, $value is 1. Now in the for loop we have :

if(2 == 1)

which is false, so we would return 0, where we would go? How the loop is continuing after return?

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.