Can't understand the usort algorithm, how the user defined function gets the arguments

Hi,

Kindly see the program on the following link:

usort example

<?php function list_cmp($a, $b) { global $order; foreach($order as $key => $value) { if($a==$value) { return 0; break; } if($b==$value) { return 1; break; } } } $order[0] = 1; $order[1] = 3; $order[2] = 4; $order[3] = 2; $array[0] = 2; $array[1] = 1; $array[2] = 3; $array[3] = 4; $array[4] = 2; $array[5] = 1; $array[6] = 2; usort($array, "list_cmp"); print_r($array); ?>

We are not passing values of $a and $b. How list_cmp(…) will get their values?

Zulfi.