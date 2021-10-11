Can't understand the usort algorithm, how the user defined function gets the arguments

Hi,
Kindly see the program on the following link:
usort example
<?php function list_cmp($a, $b)
{
global $order;
foreach($order as $key => $value)
{
if($a==$value)
{
return 0;
break;
}
if($b==$value)
{
return 1;
break;
}
}
}
$order[0] = 1; $order[1] = 3; $order[2] = 4; $order[3] = 2; $array[0] = 2; $array[1] = 1; $array[2] = 3; $array[3] = 4; $array[4] = 2; $array[5] = 1; $array[6] = 2;
usort($array, "list_cmp"); print_r($array); ?>
We are not passing values of $a and $b. How list_cmp(…) will get their values?
Zulfi.