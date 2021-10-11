Can't understand the usort algorithm, how the user defined function gets the arguments

Hi,
Kindly see the program on the following link:
usort example

<?php function list_cmp($a, $b)
{
   global $order;
   foreach($order as $key => $value)
   {
      if($a==$value)
     {
        return 0;
        break;
    }
    if($b==$value)
   {
      return 1;
      break;
   }
}
}
$order[0] = 1; $order[1] = 3;  $order[2] = 4;  $order[3] = 2;  $array[0] = 2; $array[1] = 1;  $array[2] = 3;  $array[3] = 4;  $array[4] = 2;  $array[5] = 1;  $array[6] = 2;  

usort($array, "list_cmp");  print_r($array);  ?>

We are not passing values of $a and $b. How list_cmp(…) will get their values?

Zulfi.