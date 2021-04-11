Cant understand array_splice(...) with 4 arguments?

Hi,

I am using 2 variations of array_splice(…) in the following code: one having 2 arguments and other having 4 arguments:

<?php $x = array(1, 2, 3, 4, 5); $x1 = array(9, 10, 11, 12); $x2 = array(60, 70, 80, 90); array_splice($x1, 0, 2, $x2); array_splice($x2, 2); echo 'array $x1'."<BR>"; foreach ($x1 as $value) echo "$value"."<BR>"; echo 'array $x2'."<BR>"; foreach ($x2 as $value) echo "$value"."<BR>"; ?>

I found that array_splice(…) is overloaded. I can understand

array_splice($x2, 2); i.e., array_splice with 2 arguments

but I can’t understand

array_splice($x1, 0, 2, $x2);

Somebody please explicitly state how array_splice($x1, 0, 2, $x2) i.e., with 4 arguments works ?

The output is: