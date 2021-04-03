Cant understand array_splice(...) with 4 arguments?

Hi,
I am using 2 variations of array_splice(…) in the following code: one having 2 arguments and other having 4 arguments:
<?php
$x = array(1, 2, 3, 4, 5);
$x1 = array(9, 10, 11, 12);
$x2 = array(60, 70, 80, 90);
array_splice($x1, 0, 2, $x2);
array_splice($x2, 2);
echo 'array $x1'."<BR>";
foreach ($x1 as $value)
echo "$value"."<BR>";
echo 'array $x2'."<BR>";
foreach ($x2 as $value)
echo "$value"."<BR>";
?>
I found that array_splice(…) is overloaded. I can understand
array_splice($x2, 2); i.e., array_splice with 2 arguments
but I can’t understand
array_splice($x1, 0, 2, $x2);
Somebody please explicitly state how array_splice($x1, 0, 2, $x2) i.e., with 4 arguments works ?
The output is:
array $x1
60
70
80
90
11
12
array $x2//This is fine, we will get only first 2 elements of $x2
60
70