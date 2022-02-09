Can't underestand how to access 1d array in 2D context: how to retrieve version number and contract name

Hi,

I have got an array of string in a program, keyWordStr, its contents are

line=0 → A1.sol

line=1 → 0 = pragma solidity = pragma solidity ^0.5.9;

line=2 → 1 = contract = contract contractName {

line=3 → 4 = address = return address(this).balance;

line=4 → 7 = address = function selfMotivation(address payable adr) public {

line=5 → 3 = function = function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {

line=6 → 7 = function = function selfMotivation(address payable adr) public {

The above strings are the output of the keyWordStr, used in the program developed at:

keyWordStr program

Now I am trying to extend the program developed at the above link. In this phase I want to retrieve the version and contract name. Version can be retrieved from the string at line =1, and contract name can be retrieved from line=2. Rest of the lines deal with the function which I would be processing afterwards.

My code for retrieving version is as follows:

if (keyWordStr[i].search("0.5")>=0){ let version = 5; console.log(i + "= version is 5");}

Kindly guide me if its the correct code. How can I improve it further.

For retrieving the contract name, I have witten an incomplete code because I can’t understand how to retrieve individual characters of the keyWordStr because I declared the keyWordStr as a one dimensional array:

const keyWordStr = [ ];

My incomplete code is:

for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++){

console.log(“line=” + i + " → "+ keyWordStr[i]);

if(keyWordStr[i].search(“contract”)>=0){

let contractNameStarts = false;

console.log(“line=” + i + " → "+ keyWordStr[i]);

len = keyWordStr[i].length;

let spacectr = 0;//count 5 spaces, after that the word is the name of SC

let contractName = new String();

for (let j = 0; j<len; ++j) {

if(keyWordStr[i] == ’ ') {

spacectr++;

if (spacectr == 5)

contractNameStarts = true;

else if (contractNameStarts) {

contractName[k] = keyWordStr[i];

//cant understand how to access the individual elements of

I don’t know how to access the individual strings of keyWordStr in a 2d array context.

My complete code is:

for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++){ console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]); if (keyWordStr[i].search("0.5")>=0){ let version = 5; console.log(i + "= version is 5");} else if(keyWordStr[i].search("contract")>=0){ let contractNameStarts = false; console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]); len = keyWordStr[i].length; let spacectr = 0;//count 5 spaces, after that the word is the name of SC let contractName = new String(); for (let j = 0; j<len; ++j) { if(keyWordStr[i] == ' ') { spacectr++; if (spacectr == 5) contractNameStarts =true; else if (contractNameStarts) { contractName[k] = keyWordStr[i]; ??? problem //can't go beyond this }

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.