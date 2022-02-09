Can't underestand how to access 1d array in 2D context: how to retrieve version number and contract name

Hi,
I have got an array of string in a program, keyWordStr, its contents are
line=0 → A1.sol
line=1 → 0 = pragma solidity = pragma solidity ^0.5.9;
line=2 → 1 = contract = contract contractName {
line=3 → 4 = address = return address(this).balance;
line=4 → 7 = address = function selfMotivation(address payable adr) public {
line=5 → 3 = function = function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {
line=6 → 7 = function = function selfMotivation(address payable adr) public {
The above strings are the output of the keyWordStr, used in the program developed at:
Now I am trying to extend the program developed at the above link. In this phase I want to retrieve the version and contract name. Version can be retrieved from the string at line =1, and contract name can be retrieved from line=2. Rest of the lines deal with the function which I would be processing afterwards.
My code for retrieving version is as follows:
if (keyWordStr[i].search("0.5")>=0){
let version = 5;
console.log(i + "= version is 5");}
Kindly guide me if its the correct code. How can I improve it further.
For retrieving the contract name, I have witten an incomplete code because I can’t understand how to retrieve individual characters of the keyWordStr because I declared the keyWordStr as a one dimensional array:
const keyWordStr = [ ];
My incomplete code is:
for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++){
console.log(“line=” + i + " → "+ keyWordStr[i]);
if(keyWordStr[i].search(“contract”)>=0){
let contractNameStarts = false;
console.log(“line=” + i + " → "+ keyWordStr[i]);
len = keyWordStr[i].length;
let spacectr = 0;//count 5 spaces, after that the word is the name of SC
let contractName = new String();
for (let j = 0; j<len; ++j) {
if(keyWordStr[i] == ’ ') {
spacectr++;
if (spacectr == 5)
contractNameStarts = true;
else if (contractNameStarts) {
contractName[k] = keyWordStr[i];
//cant understand how to access the individual elements of
I don’t know how to access the individual strings of keyWordStr in a 2d array context.
My complete code is:
for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++){
console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);
if (keyWordStr[i].search("0.5")>=0){
let version = 5;
console.log(i + "= version is 5");}
else if(keyWordStr[i].search("contract")>=0){
let contractNameStarts = false;
console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);
len = keyWordStr[i].length;
let spacectr = 0;//count 5 spaces, after that the word is the name of SC
let contractName = new String();
for (let j = 0; j<len; ++j) {
if(keyWordStr[i] == ' ') {
spacectr++;
if (spacectr == 5)
contractNameStarts =true;
else if (contractNameStarts) {
contractName[k] = keyWordStr[i]; ??? problem
//can't go beyond this
}
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.