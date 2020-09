Hi from truly Mediterranean 22° C York UK

On this page http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/modal-verbs-eating-out.html I want to style the H1 (The font is too big) tag - “Can a foreign language be…”

But my CSS:

.post h1 {

font-size:0.5em;

}

has no effect Please could someone let me know what css does actually style the H1 on this page

Thanks in advance,

David