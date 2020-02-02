Can't send a form with bigger files attached

Hello!

I have a form on my web-site where one can attach his (her) photo by the end of it and then click SEND button below. If one uses a regular PC (say, notebook) then everything if fine. But, unfortunately, nowadays most people use smartphones and then there’s a problem. Housewives have no idea what is a file size and they have no clue how to lessen it in a Photo Editor app. Not like they even care… They just buy new phones with 12-15 megapixel built-in cameras and shoot. If one uses his (her) Android smartphone to send that online form and attaches a photo of, say, 3,5 MB in size, then everything is okay. But if a photo, say, 5,2 MB then there’s an Android error message (with an Android “robot” in it) ERR_FAIL or something like that. I contacted my mobile career and they said that they don’t have any particular limitation on file size to be sent. Also the phone (it’s Philips) reps told me that the phone itself doesn’t have such limits. Then it must be an Android issue or… of mobile Android browsers. As per iOS (Apple)… I frankly don’t know… I personally don’t have such a phone and not many people in our country use them (probably too expensive???)…

My phone is Philips S257 (if it makes any difference). It operates on Android 7.0 But I think it doesn’t matter, 'cos other people with other phones had the same issue. It’s just for me it’s easier to check it on my own device.

Any ideas?