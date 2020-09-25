Can't scroll up and down sub menu on mobile device

Hi,

I’m away for a week without a computer so can’t debug your code but I can guess that the issue is you have not set a height that matches the viewport height for the menu and thus it will not scroll.

Fixed elements do not scroll with the viewport so you need to make sure that they can scroll within themselves.

I suggest using a max-height:100vh on the main menu parent along with the overflow:auto to allow it to scroll. The overflow on the submenu will only work if the fixed menu parent is controlled within the viewport.