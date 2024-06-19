Can't save data from Directus in React state

CMS & WordPress
1

I’m trying to fetch and use Directus API data.

I’m doing all by textbook, and yet it won’t assign received object:

import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import { createDirectus, rest, readItems } from '@directus/sdk';

const Home = () => {
  const [games, setGames] = useState([]);

  useEffect(() => {
    fetchNewsGames();
  }, []); 

const fetchNewsGames = async () => {
   
    const response = await axios.get(
      "http://localhost:8055/items/stockholm_games"
    ); 

/* tried this as well, it returns in "response", needed objects, in console.log, but still can't assign them !!! ):

    const client = createDirectus('http://localhost:8055').with(rest());
 const response = await client.request(readItems('stockholm_games')); */

   setGames(response.data.data)
   console.log("in console:", response);
   console.log("saved in state is:", games);


// to get properties..
console.log("list of all: "+ 
  games.map(item => (
    item.title
   ))
 )


  };

Only at second try, it populates, only if I set
}, [games]);

oou.png
oou.png865×742 45.5 KB