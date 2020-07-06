Cant resize class (angular 8)

I’am new to angular and trying to mess around with API’s. I’am having trouble resizing this class I changed it to 10 with no offset but it just moved it the left.



<div class="row"> <div class="Col-md-6 offset-md-3"> <div *ngIf="weather; else waiting"> <div class="Col-sm-12 text-center"> <div class="input-group mt-5"> <input class="form-control" type="text" #userInput placeholder="Enter city name"> <div class="input-group-append"> <button class="input-group-text btn btn-outline-primary" (click)="getCity(userInput.value)">Search</button> </div> </div> <h5>Current Weather and Forcast in your city</h5> <h2>Weather in {{weather.name}}, {{weather.sys.country}}</h2> </div> <div class="Col-sm-12 text-center"> <span class="temp"> <img src="assets/{{ weather.weather[0].icon }}.png" alt="weather.png"> {{ weather.main.temp | number: '1.0-0' }} °C </span> <p class="text-upperCase font-italic font-weight-bold"> {{weather.weather[0].description}} </p> </div> <table class="table table-light table-striped table-bordered table-sm"> <tbody> <tr> <td>Humidity</td><td>{{weather.main.humidity}}%</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pressure</td><td>{{weather.main.pressure}}hpa</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sunrise</td><td>{{weather.sys.sunrise * 1000 | date:'H:mm'}}</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sunset</td><td>{{weather.sys.sunset * 1000 | date:'H:mm'}}</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Geo coords</td><td>[{{weather.coord.lat}}, {{weather.coord.lon}}]</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <agm-map [latitude] = "lat" [longitude]= "lon" (mapClick)= "getCoords($event)"> <agm-marker [latitude] = "lat" [longitude]= "lon"></agm-marker> </agm-map> </div> <ng-template #waiting> <img src="assets/loading.gif" height="50px" alt="WaitingLogo" *ngIf="locationDeined"> <small>refesh page if page doesn't load after 10s</small> <div class="input-group mt-5" *ngIf="locationDeinedEnableCity"> <input class="form-control" type="text" #userInput placeholder="Enter city name"> <div class="input-group-append"> <button class="input-group-text btn btn-outline-primary" (click)="getCity(userInput.value)">Search</button> </div> </div> </ng-template> </div> </div>