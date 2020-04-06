Cant resize class (angular 8)

I’am new to angular and trying to mess around with API’s. I’am having trouble resizing this class I changed it to 10 with no offset but it just moved it the left.
<div class="row">
<div class="Col-md-6 offset-md-3">
<div *ngIf="weather; else waiting">
<div class="Col-sm-12 text-center">
<div class="input-group mt-5">
<input class="form-control" type="text" #userInput placeholder="Enter city name">
<div class="input-group-append">
<button class="input-group-text btn btn-outline-primary" (click)="getCity(userInput.value)">Search</button>
</div>
</div>
<h5>Current Weather and Forcast in your city</h5>
<h2>Weather in {{weather.name}}, {{weather.sys.country}}</h2>
</div>
<div class="Col-sm-12 text-center">
<span class="temp">
<img src="assets/{{ weather.weather[0].icon }}.png" alt="weather.png">
{{ weather.main.temp | number: '1.0-0' }} °C
</span>
<p class="text-upperCase font-italic font-weight-bold">
{{weather.weather[0].description}}
</p>
</div>
<table class="table table-light table-striped table-bordered table-sm">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>Humidity</td><td>{{weather.main.humidity}}%</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Pressure</td><td>{{weather.main.pressure}}hpa</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Sunrise</td><td>{{weather.sys.sunrise * 1000 | date:'H:mm'}}</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Sunset</td><td>{{weather.sys.sunset * 1000 | date:'H:mm'}}</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Geo coords</td><td>[{{weather.coord.lat}}, {{weather.coord.lon}}]</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<agm-map [latitude] = "lat" [longitude]= "lon" (mapClick)= "getCoords($event)">
<agm-marker [latitude] = "lat" [longitude]= "lon"></agm-marker>
</agm-map>
</div>
<ng-template #waiting>
<img src="assets/loading.gif" height="50px" alt="WaitingLogo" *ngIf="locationDeined">
<small>refesh page if page doesn't load after 10s</small>
<div class="input-group mt-5" *ngIf="locationDeinedEnableCity">
<input class="form-control" type="text" #userInput placeholder="Enter city name">
<div class="input-group-append">
<button class="input-group-text btn btn-outline-primary" (click)="getCity(userInput.value)">Search</button>
</div>
</div>
</ng-template>
</div>
</div>