Can't read data from json file

I am having a got at a sample I found and can’t figure out what is my issue with the either the Json data format or the way I am trying to read it

The error I am getting is Uncaught TypeError: locations.forEach is not a function

This is how I call my function

showMap (JSON.stringify({ 'type': 'FeatureCollection', 'features': [ { 'type': 'Feature', 'geometry': { 'type': 'Point', 'coordinates': [-77.034084142948, 38.909671288923] }, 'properties': { 'phoneFormatted': '(202) 234-7336', 'phone': '2022347336', 'address': '1471 P St NW', 'city': 'Washington DC', 'country': 'United States', 'crossStreet': 'at 15th St NW', 'postalCode': '20005', 'state': 'D.C.' } }, { 'type': 'Feature', 'geometry': { 'type': 'Point', 'coordinates': [-75.20121216774, 39.954030175164] }, 'properties': { 'phoneFormatted': '(215) 386-1365', 'phone': '2153861365', 'address': '3925 Walnut St', 'city': 'Philadelphia', 'country': 'United States', 'postalCode': '19104', 'state': 'PA' } }, { 'type': 'Feature', 'geometry': { 'type': 'Point', 'coordinates': [-77.043959498405, 38.903883387232] }, 'properties': { 'phoneFormatted': '(202) 331-3355', 'phone': '2023313355', 'address': '1901 L St. NW', 'city': 'Washington DC', 'country': 'United States', 'crossStreet': 'at 19th St', 'postalCode': '20036', 'state': 'D.C.' } } ] }));

This is the function I am calling